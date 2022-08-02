Latest Bristol City news: Manchester United keen on Robins man, Pearson to miss out on winger signing + more

Bristol City opened their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 2-1 loss away at Hull City on Saturday.

And it was a disappointing loss which saw Hull City awarded a soft penalty, before the Tigers won the game in injury time thanks to a cruelly deflected goal.

Since then, headlines haven’t been particular favourable to the Robins either, with emerging reports revealing that Manchester United are keen on Alex Scott.

A report from The United Stand has revealed that the Red Devils have made an enquiry for Scott, who burst into the scene under Nigel Pearson’s watch last season.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dan Bentley is also being linked with a move away from Ashton Gate.

Daily Mail revealed yesterday that the shot-stopper is wanted by Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who wants to bring Bentley in to provide competition for the no.1 on the south coast.

Lastly, reports coming out of Europe have provided an update on Bristol City’s pursuit of Sporting CP’s Jovane Cabral, but it’s not a positive one.

It’s said that Burnley are set to beat the Robins to the signing of Cabral who has recently been linked with a move to Bristol City.

For the Robins then, what started off as a really positive summer transfer window could yet take a turn, with the potential departures of Bentley and Scott bound to give Pearson a headache.

Bristol City are next in action at home to Sunderland this weekend, with both sides going in search of their first win of the 2022/23 campaign.