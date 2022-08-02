Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Wolves want Rovers man, League One ace to hold talks + more

Blackburn Rovers’ 2022/23 Championship campaign got underway last weekend, and it was a winning start for new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers welcomed and beat a new-look QPR side 1-0 on Saturday. It was an impressive win for Rovers in their first competitive outing under Tomasson, coming after what was a slow summer in the transfer market.

But Rovers’ transfer plans seem to be coming along now, with Tyler Morton joining on a season-long loan from Liverpool yesterday.

Also yesterday it was reported by Lancashire Telegraph that Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics had travelled north to hold further talks with Blackburn Rovers, ahead of his proposed move to Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, the big story surrounding Blackburn Rovers right now is the future of Ben Brereton Diaz, after fresh reports claimed that Wolves have now made an enquiry for the Chilean.

The Midlands club are said to have asked about the availability of Brereton Diaz, who’s been closely linked with the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Sevilla this summer.

Tomasson could yet need a new striker then, and speaking after Saturday’s win he outlined what he’d want in a new attacking addition.

He’s quoted by LancsLive as saying on potential striker signings:

“I think we should be flexible in our formation. I like my principles, you saw that sometimes today. Flexibility, you need that in modern football, system-wise, but you always need those type of players to be flexible in that way.

“You can of course develop them but that takes a little bit more time.”

For Rovers them, this summer’s transfer window has been a slow-burner but as we enter the new season, it looks like new signings are on their way.

Brereton Diaz could yet leave, but his potential sale could give Tomasson some funding for later on in the window, or later on in the season perhaps.

Up next for Blackburn is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.