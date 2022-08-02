Jacob Greaves to Middlesbrough: Price tag, Hull City’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Middlesbrough are once again being linked with a move for Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves.

Football Insider reported this morning that Middlesbrough are keen on Greaves, after seeing an approach for the Englishman knocked back earlier in the summer.

Greaves, 21, featured in all 46 of Hull City’s Championship fixtures last season, proving himself to be one of the best, up-and-coming defenders in the Football League.

But he could yet follow the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter through the Hull City exit door this summer.

What is Hull City’s valuation of Greaves?

Watford were linked alongside Greaves last week, with that report from The Athletic revealing that Hull City would command between £5million and £7million for Greaves.

Whether that fee is correct remains to be seen, given the fact that Hull City sold Lewis-Potter for a total of up to £20million earlier in the summer.

Hull City’s stance on Greaves’ potential sale?

Football Insider say that Hull City are reluctant to lose Greaves this summer. He’s out of contract next summer but Hull City have already tabled a new contract offer, and Tigers boss Shota Arveladze recently spoke out on Greaves’ future.

“I hope it’s going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign.

“Because for him it’s very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that’s the way it is.”

Potential timeline for the move?

Middlesbrough are obviously keen on Greaves. Chris Wilder’s side have been linked with the Hull City man throughout the summer and we’re now in the final month of the transfer window.

Boro though look to be pursuing a striker first and foremost, and Hull City are obviously keen to keep hold of Greaves which could push Greaves’ potential move to the Riverside back until later in the window, or it could put it on hold for this season entirely.

His contract situation makes things difficult, but Greaves certainly looks to have a bright future ahead of him.