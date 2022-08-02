Ipswich Town weighing up potential loan exits for defender and midfielder

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed he is speaking with Corrie Ndaba and Cameron Humphreys over their immediate futures at the club, with loan exits possible.

Ipswich Town’s squad looks about ready for a serious push for promotion back to the Championship.

There’s some solid depth in McKenna’s ranks too, with young talents among those who could look to break into the starting XI over the coming season and the years to come.

Two of which are Ndaba and Humphreys. Both are tipped for bright futures at Portman Road but there have been some questions about what the season could hold for them given the other options in their positions.

Tractor Boys boss McKenna has now moved to address their situations while speaking with the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Northern Irishman has confirmed that the club are considering the next best step for Ndaba and Humphreys, stating:

“We take each case individually. That’s always our approach. We don’t generalise.

“I couldn’t compare Corrie’s situation with Cam’s, because Corrie is a good few years older, they play in different positions and are different profiles.

“The players that we really believe in, and who want to be here and be a part of it, we believe in looking at what’s right for them to make sure we are developing them so that they can be assets to the first team going forward.”

McKenna went on to speak about both players individually, stating that while he believes Ndaba is ready to play for Ipswich Town, there are a wealth of other options at centre-back.

On Humphreys, he said they are wary of being patient with his development given that he has only just finished his scholarship. McKenna then finished by saying:

“We’ll speak with those young players individually and decide what the right path is for them.”

Best for both?

As said before, both Ndaba and Humphreys are players that look to have futures in the team at Portman Road.

Both possess the potential to go on and play at higher levels too, though McKenna’s focus is what’s best for both at the present moment.

The duo could benefit from temporary moves away from Ipswich Town to ensure they are guaranteed more game time, though it remains to be seen just what decision McKenna and co come to before the window slams shut at the start of September.