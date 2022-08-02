Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Hull City closing in on signing of released Tottenham Hotspur man with Spurs set for compensation fee

byLuke Phelps
2 August 2022
Hull City are ‘closing in’ on the capture of released Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala, reports HullLive.

Lo-Tutala, 19, was one of a number of youngsters let go by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

But the French U19 international looks to be nearing a move to Championship side Hull City after spending some time training with the club.

HullLive report that Tigers boss Shota Arveladze has been impressed by Lo-Tutala and that ‘a three-year contract with the option of a fourth is expected to be put on the table’.

Middlesbrough plotting move for Hull City ace

HullLive also go on to write that Spurs will be owed compensation by Hull City given Lo-Tutala’s age, and that the two teams are discussing the fee.

Lo-Tutala featured 10 times in the Premier League 2 last season. He’s been a prominent name for Spurs’ U23 and U18 side in recent seasons but now looks set for a new challenge at Hull City.

An exciting signing…

Hull City have made a lot of exciting signings this summer and their progress was evident in their opening day win v Bristol City on Saturday.

But whilst the Tigers have spent well on some well-known names, they look set to snap up Lo-Tutala for a small compensation fee and it makes for an exciting capture.

He’s obviously unproven and inexperienced. Having been with Spurs for a number of years though, Lo-Tutala will have gained a good education in the game and now at Hull City, the Frenchman will have the chance to work his way into first-team plans.

Arveladze currently has names like Matt Ingram, Nathan Baxter and David Robson in his goalkeeping department and so Lo-Tutala may have to be patient to get his chance in goal.

