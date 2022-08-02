Darren Moore opens up on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer position as Chansiri meeting awaits

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said there are not any current plans to add to his defence nor are any new additions close as a meeting with owner Dejphon Chansiri awaits.

The Owls had an eventful start to the 2022/23 season.

Moore’s side drew 3-3 against Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth last Saturday. The game swung back and forth and neither side had the capabilities to maintain their lead before being pegged back again.

As a result of this, the Owls’ defence was questioned by supporters, but Moore doesn’t seem to be worrying.

Speaking to The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has said he isn’t ‘looking’ to add any more new defenders to his ranks, saying:

“We weren’t looking to.

“Nothing has changed on that really, but as I’ve said, all positions we are open to adding to depending on who is out there at the time. We’ll have to wait and see.”

He was then prompted on the possibility of some new additions before the MK Dons clash, during which he revealed he will be talking with Chansiri in the early stages of this week.

“There is nothing there at the moment.

“I will have a catch up with the chairman in the early part of the week. It is great to see him. I am pleased that he is over.”

A different outcome?

Moore and his squad are being widely tipped for promotion this season following their play-off semi-final defeat last time round. All involved with Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they do enough to avoid a similar conclusion this time around.

The Owls definitely have a strong foundation to their squad, but they may need some more reinforcements before the September 1st deadline this summer.

Moore’s meeting with the owner will cause speculation surrounding potential new signings and this could be Moore’s chance to convince Chansiri that he is in need of some more additions this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday will now look to get their first win on the board against MK Dons this Saturday, and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any movement on the transfer front before this affair.