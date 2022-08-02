Club figure confirms interest in out of favour Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday forward Sylla Sow is a target for Dutch side De Graafschap, technical director Peter Bijvelds has confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited Sow last summer, bringing him in to bolster their attacking ranks after his deal with RKC Waalwijk ended.

Since then, the Dutchman has struggled to make an impact in England. Sow managed four goals in 19 appearances last season but was absent from the Owls’ opening day draw with Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

Speculation has circulated over a possible exit but last week, Darren Moore insisted he was in the dark about claims of a bid for Sow from Dutch second-tier side De Graafschap.

Now though, technical director Bijvelds has confirmed the club’s interest in the Sheffield Wednesday man.

As quoted by Dutch publication Regio8, Bijvelds admitted the process is ‘getting slower’ and though insisted it is not to do with Brexit. Here’s what he had to say:

“I have to say that the process is getting slower and more difficult, it’s an exciting issue.

“It’s not about Brexit, it’s about whether certain agreements have actually been made between the agent and the club. I have little to say or say about it, but I do depend on it.”

Best for all?

Sheffield Wednesday’s move for Sow was a low-risk one for the club given that he arrived on a free transfer. However, it’s a swoop that hasn’t paid off in the end.

He has failed to inspire with the Owls and given that game time seems as though it will be limited again, a move away could be best.

Sow has enjoyed success in the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie before so a return to a familiar level could be perfect after a challenging stay at Hillsborough. As Bijvelds said though, the process is becoming ‘more difficult’, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck before the window slams shut.