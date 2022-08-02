Burnley see another bid for 25-year-old star rejected – Kompany still pushing for deal

Burnley are still yet to reach an agreement for Royal Antwerp winger Manuel Benson, with their latest bid deemed insufficient again.

Burnley’s transfer business has really caught the eye this summer, but Vincent Kompany has shown no signs of stopping yet.

Following Dwight McNeil’s departure and with speculation regarding Maxwel Cornet’s future persisting, the Clarets have been linked with a whole host of wingers. One of which is Belgian wideman Benson, with Royal Antwerp already knocking back bids for the 25-year-old.

It seemed a deal was close when Benson was left out of his side’s 1-0 win over Zulte Waregem and he took to the pitch post-game in what looked to be a farewell to the home faithful.

Now though, Het Nieuwsblad has said that an agreement is still yet to be reached.

It is said that the latest bid from Burnley has been deemed insufficient once again, though Kompany is still eager to secure his services and Burnley are still pushing to strike a deal.

When could the Clarets move on?

Though Burnley aren’t giving up on their Benson pursuit just yet, it begs the question, when will they turn their attention to other options?

The Clarets will surely have alternatives lined up if they can’t strike a deal for the Royal Antwerp man but there is still time for an agreement to be struck, with Kompany keen to bring the Belgian over to England.

Just under a month is left before the window slams shut but the sooner a winger can come in, the better.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen if the Clarets can strike a deal for Benson, with Antwerp seemingly standing firm on their price tag.