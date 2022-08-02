Burnley agree deal to sign 25-year-old with medical expected tomorrow

Manuel Benson is expected to arrive at Burnley tomorrow, to undergo a medical ahead of a multi-million pound move from Royal Antwerp.

Benson, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Burnley over the past week or so.

The Belgian attacker starred for Antwerp in the Belgian top flight last season, recording 11 goal contributions in 34 league outings and clearly impressing Vincent Kompany.

Now at Burnley, Kompany has already looked towards the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for new names this summer, and the latest is Benson.

After a lot of back and forth it seems like Benson is close to completing his move to Turf Moor, with European journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealing that a deal has been agreed, and that Benson will sign a four-year contract pending his medical.

Reports have claimed that Burnley will pay around €5million for Benson, who’d become Kompany’s 10th summer signing.

Burnley got off to a winning start in the Championship on Friday night after beating Huddersfield town 1-0 in West Yorkshire.

Benson in – Cornet out?

Benson’s arrival at Turf Moor may mean the exit of Maxwel Cornet. Both players operate on the flank and both have similar attributes – Cornet though has been attracting widespread interest from the Premier League, with reports suggesting that West Ham have now made a bid for the Ivorian.

If that’s the case then Burnley have acted swiftly to find a suitable replacement. They’ve worked wonders in the transfer market this summer and on Friday night against Huddersfield, they showed a lot of promise, and things are certainly looking up for Burnley this season.

The Clarets are next in action against Luton Town this weekend.