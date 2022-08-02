Bristol City’s stance on possible swoop for rumoured Burnley target revealed

Bristol City are not interested in a move for Sporting CP winger Jovane Cabral, a report from Bristol World has clarified.

Burnley were linked with Cabral along with Bristol City in reports coming out of Europe on Monday.

It was said that the Clarets were closing in on a deal, leaving the Robins disappointed in their rumoured chase of the Cape Verde international. However, Bristol World has now moved to clarify the club’s position amid the claims.

Gregor MacGregor writes that Cabral is not a player Nigel Pearson and Bristol City are looking to bring in this summer.

The 24-year-old has returned from a loan spell in Italy with Serie A giants Lazio and it had been said that he was available for transfer after entering the final 12 months of his contract. But despite his reported availability, he is not of interest to the Robins.

Would Cabral even fit at Ashton Gate?

The links were certainly left of field and it can be argued he wouldn’t even fit into Pearson’s system.

Cabral tends to operate as a winger, while Bristol City will likely operate with wing-backs in a 3-5-2. The Sporting CP would either have to wait for a formation change or adapt to play a wing-back role if the interest was genuine, so it wasn’t really a link that made sense.

It remains to be seen if the claims of Burnley’s interest meet the same fate with the Portuguese giants seemingly keen to offload Cabral before the window slams shut at the start of September.

In the meantime, Pearson will be keen to continue his hunt for reinforcements elsewhere after making four new signings thus far.