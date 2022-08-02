Bristol City working on several loan additions with Premier League players lined up

Bristol City are looking into ‘several’ possible loan additions before the end of the transfer window, it has been said by Bristol World.

Bristol City have made four new signings so far this summer, all of which have been on permanent deals.

Goalkeeper Stefan Bajic, defenders Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson and midfielder Mark Sykes have all made their way to Ashton Gate as part of Nigel Pearson’s summer recruitment drive in the West Country.

However, it seems the Robins aren’t looking to stop there.

As per a report from Bristol World, Bristol City are ‘working on’ a number of possible loan additions. It is said that the Robins are keen to add at least one more player before the window slams shut, with Pearson previously making it clear that enquiries have been made regarding potential temporary deals for Premier League players.

It remains to be seen if any of the loans being worked on come to fruition, but it’s promising to see work is still being done on the transfer front before the window closes in just under a month.

Playing the waiting game…

Many EFL loan deals have to wait until the tail end of the transfer window to come to fruition.

Premier League clubs are keen to get their own recruitment done and assess their squads before deciding whether or not they want to keep emerging stars or send them out for game time elsewhere, and the Robins will be more than aware of this.

Patience could prove to be a virtue for Pearson and co, but with deals being worked on, it will be hoped they can strike agreements sooner rather than later with the season already underway.