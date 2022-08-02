Bristol City star takes big step forward after five-month absence

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas looks to be closing in on a return action after he appeared in an open training session on Tuesday according to the Bristol Post.

Bristol City have been without Kalas for almost five months, sitting out the final 10 games of last season as he recovered from a groin injury. He underwent surgery and was expected to recover in time for the start of this season.

However, as stated in the report, an undisclosed second issue cropped up over the summer and he had to sit out the Robins’ season opener against Hull City on Saturday.

But now, it has emerged that the Czech defender was part of the open training session at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, taking part in the session along with the rest of his teammates ahead of their game against Sunderland at the weekend.

It is not known whether he will be ready to play a part against the Black Cats in just four days time, but he appeared to be in good shape and in good spirits.

A perfectly timed return?

Kalas is an important part of the first-team fold and his reintroduction is a welcome one.

Manager Nigel Pearson won’t want to rush him back into the starting eleven straight away, but his impact both on and off the pitch will mean he is straight back in the Bristol City boss’ thoughts once he is deemed fully fit.

His replacement in the right-sided centre-back role against Hull City last weekend was Zak Vyner. But as the report states, he was missing from the training session, so the positive injury update on Kalas may have come at the perfect time.

However, given the Czech’s injury record during his time at Ashton Gate, it could be wise for the Robins to dip into the market for another defensive option. Nathan Baker remains a long-term absentee, so even if Kalas can return to fitness, another body at the back may not go amiss.