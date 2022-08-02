Alex Scott to Manchester United: Price tag, Bristol City’s stance and potential timeline for the move

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

An emerging report from The United Stand has revealed that Manchester United have asked about Bristol City man Scott.

The 18-year-old featured 38 times in the Championship last season, scoring four and assisting two as he blossomed under Nigel Pearson.

He was linked with Premier League clubs at the end of last season but now, the Red Devils apparently fancy Scott.

What is Bristol City’ valuation?

The likes of Spurs and Leeds United were being closely linked with Scott towards the end of last season. At which time, a report from Mirror emerged, claiming that the Robins value Scott at only £10million.

It’s a fairly reasonable sum for an 18-year-old player with a full season of Championship experience already behind him, but whether or not the Robins’ valuation has changed since then remains to be seen.

A report from BristolLive at the end of last season said that Bristol City have placed a ‘high value’ on Scott, not mentioning a £10million price tag but not discrediting it either.

What is Bristol City’s stance on Scott?

Scott is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025. The club are under no pressure to sell him but, as stated in a report from BristolLive at the end of May, the Robins would find it hard to turn down a healthy sum of cash.

Bristol City have another in-demand player in Antoine Semenyo – an offer of £9million still came in for the player back in June, but Bristol City hastily rejected the offer.

It seems like Bristol City would sell Scott this summer, but only at the right price.

Potential timeline for the move?

With the Championship season underway and the Premier League campaign soon to get underway, both Bristol City and Manchester United’s focus will be on their on-pitch matters.

Although the transfer window remains open, we can expect the bulk of transfer business to take place towards the end of the transfer window, so if Scott does make the move to Old Trafford it would surely come around the end of August.

Bristol City go up against Sunderland this weekend.