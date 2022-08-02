23-year-old nears move to new club after Blackburn Rovers release

Blackburn Rovers’ former midfielder Jacob Davenport is close to completing a move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts, it has been said.

Blackburn Rovers made the decision to let go of Davenport at the end of last season.

They recruited him as a promising youngster from Manchester City but the midfielder was unable to make an impact on first-team proceedings at Ewood Park. He left 36 appearances for Rovers, with injuries limiting his game time over the course of his four-year stay.

Now though, it seems Davenport is closing in on a new home.

As per a report from the Daily Record, the midfielder is set to join Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

He has travelled to Tynecastle for discussions after previously drawing interest from Aberdeen. It is added that there have been ‘several’ options available in England’s lower leagues, though it seems Hearts are looking to close out a deal.

A fresh start awaits…

It seemed unlikely that Davenport would be making a breakthrough into Blackburn Rovers’ first-team, so a departure at the end of his deal earlier this summer was best for all parties.

The promise was there but he failed to make a telling impact in his outings under Tony Mowbray’s management. Injuries played their part in halting momentum and development though, and there’s definitely a player in there if he can stay fit and settle with Hearts.

He still has plenty of time to maximise his potential and he could enjoy some success in Scotland, but it was the right decision for Rovers to part ways with him. It has freed Davenport to explore new options while giving new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson the chance to fresh up the midfield department.