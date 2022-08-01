Will Sunderland be the side to finally unlock Jack Clarke’s potential?

Their first game there, after four seasons in League One, saw them draw 1-1 with Coventry City, only being pegged back by a fantastic Viktor Gyokeres strike.

It has been a summer of rebuilding and restructuring for the Black Cats with arrivals coming to the Wearside club over the summer.

One of those summer window arrivals was Jack Clarke who signed a four-year, permanent deal with the Black Cats after negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur.

His time at The Stadium of Light?

Clarke’s arrival over the summer isn’t his first taste of football on Wearside. That came from a half-season loan from Spurs that took in January-May of this year.

During that loan, Clarke featured in 17 League One games scoring one goal and registering three assists.

His first full league game since signing his permanent deal saw him feature in Sunderland’s 2022/23 Championship opener against Coventry City.

Clarke got the Black Cats off the mark with an early goal (tweet – below)

His performance in that opening game, his first as a permanent Sunderland man, was enough to catch the eye.

Across his 90 minutes on the field, Jack Clarke showed glimpses of just why the Black Cats paid to sign him from Spurs.

His distribution (41%) wasn’t accurate, but two of his nine completed passes did lead to teammate chances.

He was also willing to run at opponents, completing both his dribble attempts and he didn’t shy away from his defensive duties – completing all five tackles he went in for (All stats via WhoScored).

Is Sunderland where Jack Clarke’s potential will be finally unlocked?

21-year-old, York-born Clarke first rose to prominence for Leeds United. He came up through the Whites’ youth system and into the first-team reckoning.

However, as soon as he surfaced, attention came his way and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur paid a reported £10million or so to take him to the capital.

Unsuccessful loan deals followed, first back to Elland Road and then to Stoke City and QPR. In all these situations, the young winger was underwhelming.

His loan from Spurs to Sunderland was the first one where he looked grounded and began to show his worth.

Continuity is a big thing in football, and it is good to see continuity in the Black Cats bringing Clarke back to The Stadium of Light on a permanent deal.

It’s early days yet – he only has one game under his belt this season – but Clarke is looking more like the player breaking through at Leeds United that the one struggling for QPR and Stoke City.

Sunderland could very well be the side that unlocks the potential that has always been inside of Clarke.