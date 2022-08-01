West Brom join Sunderland in race to sign Leicester City goalkeeper

West Brom have entered into the race to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

West Brom lost their regular number one Sam Johnstone earlier in the window, with the goalkeeper joining Premier League side Crystal Palace.

On Saturday in their opening day clash with Middlesbrough they played David Button between the sticks, but manager Steve Bruce is looking for a new shot stopper before the transfer window closes in a month’s time.

Nixon states that the Baggies are keen on Leicester City’s Iversen, who has also been attracting attention from fellow Championship outfit Sunderland this summer.

West Brom keen. Sunderland keen. Depends if he goes on loan or is sold. Suspect this won’t be decided until later in window. https://t.co/IK0jMUhImA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 31, 2022

He also states that the deal may go closer to the wire and that it is not yet decided whether Iversen would depart on loan or permanently.

The 25-year-old has had spells at the likes of Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and two seasons at Preston North End, impressing in each of his temporary moves away from the Foxes.

Why a move makes sense for all parties…

Having played the majority of his footballing career in the EFL, Iversen brings a wealth of experience with him and so would be a positive addition to the West Brom ranks if a deal could be struck up.

He would likely come in as first-choice and would provide plenty of solidity in front of the Baggies back line. The Dane is a strong presence and commands his box exceptionally well and would certainly be an improvement on Button.

A move away from Leicester City would also be of huge benefit to Iversen himself. He is yet to make his debut at his current club and so should leave the King Power Stadium to get regular playing time under his belt, especially in a World Cup year.