Watford transfers: Manchester United man among names linked whilst trio could be on their way out

Watford’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway tonight, when they host Sheffield United.

It’s a return to the Championship for Watford, but fans are hopeful that the appointment of Rob Edwards signals a change in the boardroom.

Edwards succeeds a number of managers who’ve failed to make their tenure last more than a season at Vicarage Road. He’s so far made some decent signings this summer in the likes of Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj, with more expected to follow, with some expected to leave as well.

Here we look at the names being linked with Watford as we enter August…

Jacob Greaves

The Athletic revealed last month that Watford have a number of centre-backs on their radar, with one of them being Hull City youngster Greaves.

Greaves is out of contract next summer but the Tigers value Greaves at more than £5million. Recently speaking out on the player’s Hull City future, Tigers boss Shota Arveladze had this to say:

“I hope it’s going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign.

“Because for him it’s very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that’s the way it is.”

Ethan Laird

The Manchester United man is said to be closing in on a loan move to Watford. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the two clubs are ‘prepared to complete the agreement’ and that the move could be finalised this week.

Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play – Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. pic.twitter.com/XtGTAOeliC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

The right-back spent last season on loan with both Swansea City and Bournemouth, and will bring a lot of pace and attacking-ability to Edwards’ ranks.

A good move all round for Watford.

Ashley Fletcher

The Athletic say that Watford are willing to let Ashley Fletcher leave this summer, either on loan or permanently.

Fletcher, 26, spent time on loan with New York Red Bulls last season but failed to score, having only made three Premier League appearances for the Hornets last time round.

Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis has been linked with a number of clubs so far this summer, with teams like Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham having been persistently mentioned.

Now though, Newcastle United are said to be considering a move for the Nigerian, who Watford reportedly value at £20million.

Maxwel Cornet interest has substance, too. Everton & Forest pushing. He was actually offered to Newcastle earlier in window for his £17.5m release clause. Club felt the price was too high back then. Newcastle one of several EPL clubs considering Watford’s Emanuel Dennis as well. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2022

Ismaila Sarr

Sarr also continues to be linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, with West Ham the team being mentioned most.

It seems like the Hammers fancy either Sarr or Dennis, but they’re being more closely linked with a move for Sarr so far this summer.

ExWHUemployee recently revealed that the Hammers might be ready to up their pursuit of Sarr as we near the start of the new Premier League season.