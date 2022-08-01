Watford close in on move for Manchester United prospect

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Watford are closing in on a loan move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird.

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League after last season and it has been a summer of restructuring for them since.

As they face up to their Championship opener against Sheffield United, it appears that Laird is the next step in their rebuild. According to Romano, Laird could see a loan move to Vicarage Road finalised this week.

Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play – Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. pic.twitter.com/XtGTAOeliC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

The 20-year-old right-back started his football journey with Manchester United and their highly-respected youth set-up.

Whilst not managing to crack their Premier League squad and get game time, the youngster does have some first-team experience for the Red Devils.

This experience comes Europa League games against FC Astana and AZ Alkmaar in the 2019/20 competition.

Aside from those appearances, Laird has had extensive exposure with the U18s (28 games, three goals, seven assists) and the U23s (18 games, one goal, four assists).

He also impressed on loan with Swansea City last season, managing three assists in 20 games. He then switched to Bournemouth for the second half of the season, though that move failed to bear fruit for either Laird or the Cherries.

Thoughts?

The Championship is a tough, 46-game haul of a campaign and Watford will no doubt be aware of this.

Looking to finalise a move for a young player such as Ethan Laird is always going to have some naysayers worried about the implications of going for youth over experience.

Laird would come backed by world-class training that he’s received at Manchester United through their youth set-up.

He would also arrive at Vicarage Road with not only experience of the Championship but also of the Europa League.

This sort of experience and exposure is something that is in the clichéd ‘money can’t buy’ category.

In short, Watford are being sensible in moving to close a deal with Manchester United over Laird.