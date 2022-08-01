Sheffield Wednesday’s current position revealed amid pursuit of Championship forward

Sheffield Wednesday are still keen on Hull City man Mallik Wilks, Yorkshire Live has said, though Darren Moore has remained tight-lipped on the pursuit.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with former Leeds United forward Wilks over the course of the summer transfer window.

As of yet, a move is yet to materialise, though question marks continue to surround his future at Hull City. The 23-year-old was absent from the Tigers’ opening day win over Bristol City, though that was owing to an injury rather than anything to do with speculation surrounding his future.

Now, Yorkshire Live has revealed the Owls’ position in their pursuit as we enter August.

It has been said that Sheffield Wednesday are still interested in Wilks despite the dragged-out saga surrounding his future, with the club still hopeful of striking a deal for his services before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

Darren Moore refused to be drawn on links though, stating that he will not discuss players that belong to other clubs out of respect.

Just what the Owls need?

While Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking ranks are already looking strong and despite the fact the pursuit of Wilks has been a long one, he would certainly be an impressive addition to Moore’s attacking ranks.

His pace and trickery would see him provide something different to the current options at the top of the pitch.

The forward’s ability to play anywhere across the front three would also give Moore the option to change up the formation if he wants to as well, though it seems a 3-5-2 will be his go-to system this season.