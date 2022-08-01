Sheffield Wednesday man makes revelation over summer transfer speculation

Sheffield Wednesday man Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has insisted he is paying no attention to transfer speculation and would ‘definitely’ be interested in signing a new deal at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday started off the new season with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

Dele-Bashiru was pivotal in helping the Owls secure a point, netting twice in the second half to open his account for the new campaign in impressive fashion.

His starring performance comes amid links with a move to the Championship. Both Norwich City and Blackpool have been mentioned as potential suitors this summer, but now, Dele-Bashiru has insisted he is paying no attention to the links.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the former Manchester City youngster revealed he would ‘definitely’ be interested in committing his long-term future to the Owls if the deal is right before stating his sole focus is on on-pitch matters.

“Definitely,” he replied when asked if he would be happy to stay.

“If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing. Darren and I haven’t really spoken about a new deal. We’ve just spoken about this season, what I can add to the team, what I can improve on – and me and him are both on the same page.”

On the interest, he then said: “I’m not focusing on any of that.

“I just want to play football and right now I’m happy where I am. I honestly just concentrate on the football. All that’s happening is behind the scenes; I’m not really interested in all that.”

A coming of age season?

Dele-Bashiru now has 46 appearances to his name for Sheffield Wednesday, but his brace against Pompey saw him treble his goal tally.

He has been in and around the first-team plans at Hillsborough since his arrival but with increased competition in the middle of the park, he will have to be at his best to maintain a place in the side in a stacked midfield.

If he can keep his place in the side then it will be an indicator of just how well he is performing, and at only 21, the German-born midfielder has a bright career ahead of him. This could be a big season in his development, but with a year remaining on his contract, it could be worth securing his future before someone can swoop in.