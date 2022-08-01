Rotherham United dealt potential blow in striker pursuit

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed a striker target has asked for ‘a bit more time’ before making a decision over a possible move to the Millers.
Rotherham United have already brought two new strikers to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this summer.
Conor Washington and Tom Eaves have signed from Charlton Athletic and Hull City respectively, joining Georgie Kelly, Joshua Kayode and Jerome Greaves as the main options at the top of the pitch.
However, the Millers are still keen to add another striker to their ranks, though Warne has now revealed a potential blow.
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United manager Warne has said a striker target has asked for ‘a bit more time’ to make his mind up over a possible move, though Warne believes this is just so they can look for a better option.
“They’ve asked for a bit more time, the polite version of which is looking for a better option,” he said.
“Because of the position I’m in I have to accept that is what it is. I have to be patient.
“If I don’t sign players that can play in the Championship or are at least as good as I’ve got then what’s the point?”
In need of more firepower?
Although the Millers have already made two striker signings, it could be worth making another addition.
Washington and Eaves have good attributes and have flourished in League One before but neither of their records at this level are particularly inspiring.
Kelly looks an intriguing prospect after starring in Ireland but he only played his first 24 minutes of Championship action at the weekend, so all the weight can’t fall on his shoulders just yet. Kayode and Greaves are promising too, but neither are ready to lead the line yet.
It remains to be seen just who the unnamed striker is, but it will be hoped they are a solid goalscorer in the second-tier as the Millers look to maintain their place in the division.