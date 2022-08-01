Rotherham United dealt potential blow in striker pursuit

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed a striker target has asked for ‘a bit more time’ before making a decision over a possible move to the Millers.

Rotherham United have already brought two new strikers to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this summer.

Conor Washington and Tom Eaves have signed from Charlton Athletic and Hull City respectively, joining Georgie Kelly, Joshua Kayode and Jerome Greaves as the main options at the top of the pitch.

However, the Millers are still keen to add another striker to their ranks, though Warne has now revealed a potential blow.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Rotherham United manager Warne has said a striker target has asked for ‘a bit more time’ to make his mind up over a possible move, though Warne believes this is just so they can look for a better option.

“They’ve asked for a bit more time, the polite version of which is looking for a better option,” he said.