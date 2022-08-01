QPR transfers: 4 names linked with the R’s heading into August including Chelsea youngster

The Michael Beale era at QPR got underway on Saturday, but not how many expected.

Going into the new campaign, many QPR fans were optimistic that they’d overcome a Blackburn Rovers side who’ve endured a very slow summer.

But Rovers came out victorious thanks for a first-half goal from Lewis Travis, leaving Beale with plenty of food for thought.

The season has only just begun though and there remains plenty of time left in the transfer market, so judgements of Beale’s QPR should stay hidden for now.

Here, we look at all the names linked with QPR as we head into August…

Jacob Rasmussen

Last week, Football Insider claimed that Fiorentina defender Jacob Rasmussen was wanted by all of QPR, Norwich City and Swansea City.

The report said that all three clubs are in the market for a centre-back which might tell you all you need to know about this rumour, given the fact that QPR are relatively well-stocked in the defensive department.

It doesn’t seem like a rumour to keep an eye on, but it can’t be ruled out entirely.

Dujon Sterling

At the start of last week, a report from Evening Standard revealed that Chelsea are set to sanction a loan exit for youngster Dujon Sterling, saying that QPR are among the team keen on the 22-year-old.

Sterling spent time on loan with Blackpool last season, featuring 24 times in the Championship, and he now looks set for another second tier loan move again this summer.

Cameron Brannagan

Reports last month suggested that QPR and Blackburn Rovers were keen on Oxford United midfielder, before Blackpool triggered his release clause.

But the former Liverpool man then signed a new contract with Oxford United, which halted a reported £1.2million move to join Michael Appleton’s Blackpool.

Whether the R’s remain interested in Brannagan following his contract extension remains to be seen.

Marko Podolyak

The former Dynamo Kyiv youngster was reported to be on trial with QPR last week. An 18-year-old midfielder, he’d be joining up with QPR’s development side should he join, though nothing has since been reported on the move.

It’s an exciting potential signing and a reminder of QPR’s more sustainable and modern transfer approach.