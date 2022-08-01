QPR boss provides positive updates on Willock and Amos ahead of Middlesbrough test

QPR manager Michael Beale says R’s duo Chris Willock and Luke Amos will both be available for next week’s game v Middlesbrough.

QPR headed to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, in their first competitive game under Beale.

But it wasn’t the dream star that Beale would’ve been hoping for after seeing his side lose the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Rovers’ Lewis Travis.

Beale fielded a strong side but was without Willock and Amos. Speaking after the game though, the R’s manager revealed that both will be available for selection when QPR play their first home game of the season v Middlesbrough next weekend:

“Chris was due to travel but was ill on Thursday afternoon and I didn’t want that to pass through the group for obvious reasons so he didn’t travel,” Beale explained.

“He will be ready and available for next week (against Middlesbrough) and so will Luke Amos.”

Beale handed a rare start to Mide Shodipo against Blackburn – the Irishman has been a regular feature throughout pre-season but looks as though he’ll make way for Willock when he’s ready for selection again.

And Andre Dozzell looks like the man to make way for a fit-again Amos, who became one of QPR’s best performers in the second half of last season.

Best yet to come…

QPR are going to take some time to get to full speed under Beale – that’s inevitable. But the return of Willock especially will be a huge plus, given his performances last season and the fact that his technical, forward-thinking game will surely flourish under a likewise manager.

Amos’ return will also be a huge plus and it will give Beale a number of midfield options to rotate and play around with until he finds the right formula.

The visit of Middlesbrough next weekend is a tough challenge, and Beale will need his players to be at their best if they’re to claim the first win of the Beale era.