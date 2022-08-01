Portsmouth tipped to move for Burnley prospect

Alan Nixon has revealed on Patreon that League One side Portsmouth are looking at Burnley youngster Bobby Thomas.

Portsmouth kicked off their 2022/23 League One campaign on Saturday with a thrilling 3-3 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Amidst those defensive frailties which allowed Sheffield Wednesday to claw back from a 3-1 deficit, Nixon says that Pompey boss Danny Cowley is looking to Burnley and hoping to loan in 21-year-old Thomas.

Burnley youngster Thomas on Portsmouth radar

Thomas started his football journey with Everton and Crewe Alexandra before moving across to Burnley’s youth set-up and their Under-18s in mid-November 2018.

The Chester-born youngster has broken into Burnley’s first-team plans, making one appearance against Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Additional to this sole appearance for the Clarets, the young centre-back also made Burnley’s Premier League matchday squad on 30 occasions.

With Portsmouth looking to loan him for the season, it will be reassuring for Cowley that Thomas has Football League experience.

That experience comes from his half-season loan at Barrow last season where he turned out 21 times, scoring one of the goals in a 2-0 win against Forest Green.

Thoughts?

With Burnley only relegated last season, Thomas will have benefited from his time in their Premier League squad.

This benefit will be augmented by the training that he would have received at Turf Moor as well as the higher level of youth football that he will have been exposed to.

That sort of exposure is bound to be a plus that will be something that will help Portsmouth in League One.

Should Pompey be able to tie this loan up, it will be a massive positive for the south coast side as they look to mount a promotion charge over this coming campaign.