Pearson blasts ‘painful’ moment in Bristol City’s opening day defeat v Hull City

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson says his side should’ve left with all three points after a 2-1 loss away at Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Bristol City headed to the Humberside to face a new-look Hull City side on Saturday.

The Robins took the lead after half-an-hour through Andreas Weimann and went into half-time with a one-goal lead.

But Hull found themselves back on level terms after 72 minutes when summer signing Ozan Tufan scored from the spot, after referee Dean Whitestone awarded the home side a soft-looking penalty.

Then in injury time, another summer signing in Jean Michael Seri scored the winning goal for Hull City, after his effort from range took a nasty deflection and looped into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, a frustrated Pearson said:

“We should be going away with three points, the players applied themselves very well. When you look at their two goals, that’s what really hurts.

“The first one was painful to watch and the second one is just what happens sometimes in games. It’s a game we should win to be honest with you.”

Moving on…

Bristol City can certainly feel hard done by after Saturday’s defeat – if the penalty call wasn’t harsh enough, then Seri’s winning goal in the final minutes of the game was certainly a hammer-blow.

But the Robins gave a good account of themselves against a good-looking side in Hull City, who’ve strengthened well this summer.

Saturday’s game was also a chance for new signings Mark Sykes, Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson to get into the rhythm of things, with the latter coming off the bench in the second half to make his debut.

Up next for Bristol City is a home game v Sunderland this weekend, in what will be another really tough game for both sides – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.