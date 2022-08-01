Norwich City among sides keen on 24-year-old La Liga midfielder

Norwich City are among the sides keen on Real Betis defensive midfielder Paul Akouokou, reports from Spain have claimed.

Norwich City have endured a quiet summer transfer window to date, bringing in only two players thus far.

Midfielders Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara have made their way through the door but both were absent from Dean Smith’s matchday squad for their opening day defeat to Steve Morison’s Cardiff City in South Wales.

Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, the Canaries have their eyes on a possible third midfield addition.

It is claimed that Real Betis man Akouokou is a target for Norwich City, though they are not the only ones keen on the Ivorian.

Belgian Pro League side Genk are also interested in the 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his current contract with the La Liga side. Akouokou has been with the club since 2018, making his way through the youth ranks before graduating to the senior side.

Since then, the four-time Ivory Coast international has notched up 24 appearances for the club, chipping in with one assist.

In need of Akouokou?

Akouokou is certainly of a solid pedigree given his La Liga and international experience, however, once Hayden is fit, could Smith’s defensive midfield options prove too crowded?

Jacob Sorensen started against Cardiff City and it seems the right time for him to play regular first-team football. He was promising in the first half before tailing off in the second and ultimately being replaced by Liam Gibbs.

Kenny McClean can operate slightly deeper if needs be too, so it could be argued that the Canaries don’t actually need a defensive midfielder.

However, it remains to be seen if the reported interest develops into anything serious as Norwich City look to bolster further before the window slams shut.