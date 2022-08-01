Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Millwall’s highest-rated players in the 2-0 win over Stoke City, according to WhoScored

byLuke Phelps
1 August 2022
Millwall opened their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Stoke City at The Den on Saturday.

Millwall’s fourth season under Gary Rowett got off to a perfect start with the Lions claiming a comfortable home win over the Potters. A goal either side of half-time from Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell sealed the win, leaving Millwall top of the Championship table after the opening round of fixtures. Up next for Rowett’s men is a trip to Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night. Here though, we look at WhoScored’s top three performers for Millwall in the win over Stoke City…

Charlie Cresswell – WhoScored rating 9.36

Cresswell was the unexpected scorer of two goals on Saturday. The 19-year-old started in defence and gave a thorough account of himself all-round, scoring the first goal of his professional career in the first-half, and then his second in the second-half. He looks to be a solid signing for Millwall.

Scott Malone – WhoScored rating 8.29

Malone operated on the left-hand flank on Saturday and put in a typically steady performance. He was on hand to provide the assist for Cresswell’s second after George Honeyman provided the first on his club debut, and Malone in what is his third season at The Den looks set for another promising campaign.

Ryan Leonard – WhoScored rating 7.38

Leonard played on the opposite flank to Malone, and perhaps didn’t see the ball as much, but when he did, he acted reassuringly to keep play moving on and provided stern defensive cover throughout as well. The 30-year-old is a reliable member of Rowett’s first-team and after a few stop-start campaigns, it looks like Leonard could be involved heavily this season. Millwall’s next league fixture comes away at Sheffield United next weekend, in what will be a tough first away game of the season for Rowett’s side.
