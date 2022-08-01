Maxwel Cornet latest: Newcastle United make approach after Nottingham Forest talks with Burnley man break down

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet continues to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor, having been left out of the side that beat Huddersfield Town on Friday night.Burnley got off to a winning start under Vincent Kompany on Friday night, winning 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town thanks to a debut goal from Ian Maatsen. Cornet was left out of the side, further fuelling speculation that he’s on the brink of leaving Burnley and sealing his own return to the Premier League.
The latest on Cornet’s Burnley exit…The big story over the weekend came from the Daily Mail, who revealed that Newcastle United have made an approach to sign Cornet. Daily Mail’s report also revealed that the Magpies are unwilling to pay Cornet’s £17.5million release clause up front, but that Burnley would accept a fee closer to £25million, spread out over a longer period of time. Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Cornet continues to be mentioned, with journalist Ben Jacobs tweeting over the weekend:
And although Jacobs said that Nottingham Forest are still pushing, it’s been reported elsewhere that a potential move to the City Ground is off. An emerging report from talkSPORT claims that Cornet was in talks with Forest regarding a potential move, but that the Ivorian couldn’t agree on personal terms with the club, seemingly ending Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of the Burnley man.
Maxwel Cornet interest has substance, too. Everton & Forest pushing. He was actually offered to Newcastle earlier in window for his £17.5m release clause. Club felt the price was too high back then. Newcastle one of several EPL clubs considering Watford’s Emanuel Dennis as well.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2022