Latest Burnley news: Clarets keen on Newcastle United man, Liverpool youngster linked + more

Vincent Kompany enjoyed a perfect start to life as Burnley manager on Friday night, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0.

A win and a clean sheet has set the standard for Kompany’s Burnley this season. They played a good game and got their winning goal through summer signing Ian Maatsen, and even after a busy summer so far, there looks to be more new signings on the horizon. Recent reports say that Burnley are closing in on the signing of Royal Antwerp’s Manuel Benson with the Clarets said to have made a bid of €4million with add-ons. Elsewhere, another name now on Burnley’s radar is Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson. Maxwel Cornet has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United, with Daily Mail saying that the Magpies have made an approach for the winger, but Anderson could yet be going in the other direction. He impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season and has since been linked with a number of Football League clubs. The last name linked with a move to Turf Moor this summer is Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg. Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that the Dutchman – who spent last season on loan with Preston North End – is wanted by both Burnley and Bournemouth. Lastly, and in another Nixon story , Portsmouth are said to be looking at Clarets youngster Bobby Thomas. After an already busy summer then it looks like Kompany and Burnley could sign even more players in a bid to aid their promotion push this season. Up next for the Clarets is a home game v Luton Town this weekend.