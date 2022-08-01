Jon Dahl Tomasson makes intriguing transfer revelation on Blackburn Rovers’ attacker hunt

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed he wants any new additions to his frontline to be versatile and flexible.

Blackburn Rovers’ appointment of Tomasson looks to be a promising one.

It was one that caught the eye at the time of his arrival and an opening day win over QPR, who are also under new management, makes for a decent start to the Dane’s tenure at Ewood Park.

His progressive coaching style will require players that fit his system though. Now, he has picked out a key trait any new additions to his attacking ranks must possess.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Tomasson stated that he wants new attacking signings to be flexible and versatile so they can flow and switch roles across the frontline. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think we should be flexible in our formation.

“I like my principles, you saw that sometimes today. Flexibility, you need that in modern football, system-wise, but you always need those type of players to be flexible in that way. You can of course develop them but that takes a little bit more time.

“There’s movement of the front four players within the structure.

“One or two movements, when Ben got that great shot in was a good example of that. The Celtic game, the first goal we scored, that was also the flexibility of the attacking position so I don’t want players to play in their positions up front.”

Do current options fit?

In short, yes.

Tomasson wants versatile attackers in his ranks and he’s fortunate to have joined a squad that already have that in abundance.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher have both played out wide and through the middle, while emerging starlet Jack Vale has also played across the frontline. The likes of Bradley Dack, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday can all operate in varying attacking roles too, so Tomasson will be looking forward to working with what he already has.

However, it seems the hunt is on for another option in attack. Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics has been linked and he would fit the bill too, given that he can play as a no. 10, out wide or as a centre-forward.