Huddersfield Town swoop to add Birmingham City coach to backroom team

Huddersfield Town have swooped in to bring coach Paul Harsley in from Birmingham City, naming him as a new first-team assistant coach.

Birmingham City brought Harsley in back in 2020, first working in the club’s youth ranks before making his way into Lee Bowyer’s senior coaching team.

He had spent time coaching with the likes of Barnsley and Manchester City beforehand but now, it has been confirmed that the 44-year-old coach will be heading for pastures new, though he will be staying in the Championship.

The Blues’ Championship rivals Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Harsley has joined the backroom team at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He lands a role as first-team assistant coach, bolstering Danny Schofield’s backroom ranks in Yorkshire as he makes his mark on proceedings as the new boss.

After previous roles in both youth and first-team football, Harsley will be keen to have a positive impact on preoceedings with the Terriers as they embark on life after Carlos Corberan’s time in charge.

A fitting appointment?

Given some of the young prospects Huddersfield Town have on the books, Harsley could prove a valuable addition.

He has plenty of experience in working with youngsters, previously holding roles in Scunthorpe United, Birmingham City, Barnsley and Manchester City’s youth ranks.

His expertise should be valuable in helping develop both existing senior players and emerging young talents.

Young players like Jon Russell, David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni, Ben Jackson, Brodie Spencer and more all look as though they could have roles to play in Schofield’s first-team plans moving forward, so it will be hoped Harsley’s arrival can help develop and take them to the next level with Huddersfield Town.