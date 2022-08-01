Forgotten Derby County man completes permanent exit

Derby County youngster Bobby Duncan has left the club after two years, penning a three-year deal with third-tier Spanish side Real Balompedica.

Derby County recruited Duncan in the summer of 2020, bringing him back to England after an ill-fated stay with Italian side Fiorentina.

The youngster has endured an injury-hit time with the Rams though, making only one first-team appearance. He only made seven appearances for the U21s too, chipping in with one assist in the process. Now, it has been confirmed he has departed Pride Park.

Spanish third-tier outfit Real Balompedica have made a swoop for the Whiston-born attacker.

As announced on their official club website, the Spaniards have brought Duncan in on a three-year contract, keeping him on board until the summer of 2025. The former England youth international will be keen to make a splash in Spain as he bids to maximise his potential and kick on outside of his home country.

Best for all?

After a troublesome stay at Pride Park, it seems the time is right for Duncan to start afresh with a new club.

Plenty of English talents have enjoyed success abroad in recent years and although his previous stay outside of the country with Fiorentina didn’t bear much fruit, it will be hoped a move to Real Balompedica can kick his career into action.

Duncan was a highly-touted youngster during his time at Liverpool and he looked to be an intriguing addition for Derby County.

Although his time with the Rams didn’t go as planned, he still has plenty of time to maximise his potential and forge a successful career in the game after a promising youth.