EFL man travels north to hold talks with Blackburn Rovers, report reveals

Peterborough United’s Sammie Szmodics has travelled up north to hold further talks with Blackburn Rovers, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Szmodics, 26, has recently been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Peterborough United man suffered relegation with Posh last season, but the midfielder featured in their opening day win away at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Despite that, an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that Szmodics has ‘travelled north for talks over his expected move’ to Ewood Park.

Blackburn are chasing a permanent deal for Szmodics after bringing in Callum Brittain from Barnsley last week.

During Posh’s promotion-winning 2020/21 season in League One, Szmodics scored 15 goals in 42 league appearances, before scoring six in 36 Championship outings last time round as his side suffered relegation.

He looks set to become a Rovers player soon and it’ll be another impressive signing for new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson who, despite enduring a tough summer in the transfer market, claimed an opening day win over QPR on Saturday.

With Szmodics seemingly closing in on his move to Ewood Park, and Brittain having already arrived, it shows that Rovers are ready to back Tomasson in the transfer market.

But after losing so many key players at the end of last season, Tomasson may need some more spending money, or to rely on bringing in some loan players towards the end of the transfer window.

Either way, if a deal for Szmodics gets over the line then it will make for a decent summer transfer window so far – up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Swansea City in the Championship next weekend.