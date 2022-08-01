Derby County’s highest-rated players in the 1-0 win over Oxford United, according to WhoScored

Derby County’s 2022/23 campaign got underway with a win over Oxford United on Saturday.

Derby County welcomed Oxford United to a packed out Pride Park on Saturday, fresh out of administration and with a brand new playing squad at their disposal.

And it took a while for Liam Rosenior’s side to grow into the game – Oxford United are League One regulars by now and started on the front-foot, having a couple of chances to go in front early on.

But the Rams quickly gathered themselves and started to dominate the game, eventually having 13 shots on goal compared to Oxford’s seven.

Conor Hourihane found the winning goal on his Derby debut after 80 minutes, handing the Rams an impressive opening day win.

Here we look at Derby County’s three highest-rated players v Oxford United according to WhoScored…

Conor Hourihane – WhoScored rating 7.5

Hourihane brings an element of class and experience to League One, and that showed on Saturday. He was in the right place at the right time to score the only goal of the game, showing a composed head to provide a tidy finish from the edge of the box.

He’ll be crucial for Derby County this season and if he can stay fit, then he’ll become a talisman for sure.

Eiran Cashin – WhoScored rating 7.4

Cashin arrived on the scene last season and immediately impressed. He looks set to play an important role for Derby County in League One and gave a steady account of himself on Saturday – the Irishman was composed and assuring at the back, which is something that Rosenior will need throughout the campaign.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – WhoScored rating 7.3

Mendez-Laing is another new signing who started the game on Saturday. He was deployed on the right-hand flank but perhaps in a more attacking capacity than he was played in at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

on Saturday though, the Englishman put in a decent shift, stretching Oxford United with his runs forward whilst helping to break play down with his physicality.