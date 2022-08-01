Derby County leading the chase for Everton attacker as loan exit beckons

Everton forward Lewis Dobbin is close to leaving the Toffees on loan and Derby County are the ‘clear favourites’ to secure his signature, as per The Athletic.

Derby County have already made a string of impressive additions to their squad this summer.

Liam Rosenior has been shrewd in the transfer market, mainly utilising free transfers to prepare his squad for the season. He has dipped into the loan market too though, recruiting Haydon Roberts from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now, it seems the Rams are eyeing up a second loan addition.

As per a report from The Athletic, Derby County are ‘clear favourites’ to recruit young Everton forward Dobbin on loan this summer.

It is claimed that the talented 19-year-old is poised to become the latest Toffees talent to head out on a temporary basis, with a loan exit ‘close’ as he bids to pick up more senior experience away from Goodison Park.

The perfect place to pick up experience?

Rosenior has been a vital part of a Derby County coaching team that has developed a whole host of young stars in recent years.

Some have moved on to bigger things amid the Rams’ recent uncertainty but many are still on board, with the likes of Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin and more all products of the club’s youth academy.

Although Dobbin isn’t a product of their own academy, the club’s track record of developing youngsters will surely appeal to Everton ahead of a possible loan move.

It seems the time is right for a loan move for Dobbin too. He has flourished at youth level but senior chances are unlikely in Frank Lampard’s side, so a loan could suit all parties.