Charlton Athletic forward attracting Championship transfer interest

Reading are keen on Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk, trusted journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Reading have been busy this summer, bringing in seven new signings on permanent deals and a further four players on season-long loans. Despite the high number of new acquisitions Reading are yet to spend any money on transfer fees, with all permanent signings arriving for free.

Now, one player they have identified as a potential transfer target is Charlton Athletic’s Kirk. Trusted reporter Nixon has revealed the Royals’ interest on his Patreon, though it is said that Hibernian are also keen.

The 24-year-old is back with his parent club after a loan spell in the Championship last season with Blackpool, where he played nine times and registered three assists.

Kirk was on the bench for Ben Garner’s side at the weekend, and he was introduced in the 86th minute as they played out a 2-2 draw away at Accrington Stanley.

A point to prove?

Kirk’s time with Blackpool proved that he is a promising talent, even though his game time was pretty limited.

He made just seven starts but made a decent impression, so he will want to prove himself this season and a move to Reading could help him achieve that goal.

Alternatively, the winger could prove himself elsewhere with Hibs providing a different type of option. The Scottish side will be aiming to break into the top half of the table come the business end of the season in the hopes of potentially achieving a place in Europe, and this could be an appetising prospect for Kirk.

Despite getting some minutes on the pitch on Saturday, to be a regular starter he may need to move elsewhere.

Both Kirk and Reading could benefit from a deal, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out over the final month of the window.