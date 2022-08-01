Burnley transfer boost emerges as target bids farewell to current club

Burnley are said to be closing in on a deal for Royal Antwerp winger Manuel Benson, with the 25-year-old bidding farewell to the club on Sunday night.

Burnley have already enjoyed a productive window to date and after a strong curtain-raising performance against Huddersfield Town, optimism is high heading into the rest of the campaign.

It seems Vincent Kompany and co still believe there is business to be done though, with winger Benson rumoured to be on the radar.

Now, a report from GVA has issued a promising update on the Clarets’ pursuit of the 25-year-old winger.

It is said that Burnley are now close to reaching an agreement for Benson after making a new bid of €4m plus add-ons for the Antwerp ace. Amid the seemingly nearing deal, the Belgian was left out of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Zulte Waregem but made an appearance after the game.

His name was chanted by fans, with the report stating he has now ‘probably said goodbye’.

Burnley bound?

It remains to be seen if the Clarets can get a deal for Benson wrapped up, but after his omission from the Antwerp squad on Sunday and subsequent appearance on the pitch post-game, it seems the signs are pointing towards an exit for the winger.

A deal of €4m plus add-ons would see the Belgian side net a profit on him given that they paid €3m to sign him from KRC Genk in 2019, so it could be a good deal for all.

Amid Dwight McNeil’s exit and continued speculation surrounding Maxwel Cornet’s future, some added potency out wide in the form of Benson could be a welcome addition at Turf Moor.