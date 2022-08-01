Burnley set to beat Bristol City to signing of international attacker, report claims

Burnley are ‘close to the signing’ of Sporting CP attacker Jovane Cabral, according to reports coming out of Europe.

Burnley have been busy this summer. After appointing Vincent Kompany as their new manager, they went about bringing in a whole new squad, with names like Scott Twine having joined from MK Dons, and plenty more as well.

New names continue to be linked with a move to Turf Moor as we get into the 2022/23 Championship season, with Sporting’s Cabral being the latest.

A report form Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) claims that the 24-year-old is wanted by both Burnley and Bristol City, but that the Clarets are set to sign the Cape Verde international on a permanent basis.

Burnley got off to a winning start on Friday, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0, whilst Bristol City suffered a 2-1 loss in their opening game away at Hull City.

New blood for Burnley…

Despite all their new signings, Burnley looked like a really well-rounded and drilled unit against Huddersfield on Friday.

They have a lot of pace in their side, but their apparent capture of Cabral could be to replace the pace that will be lost if Maxwel Cornet leaves this summer.

The Ivorian continues to be linked with a move away from the club, but bringing in Cabral would be a nice replacement the Cape Verde man spent time on loan with Lazio last season and has previously been an important player for Sporting, but he’s fallen out of favour.

He’d have been a solid signing for either Bristol City or Burnley, but it looks like the latter are about to add another name to their still-growing list of summer signings.