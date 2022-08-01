Bournemouth have added Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley to their radar, reports Daily Mail.

Bentley, 29, has just began his fourth season with the Robins. He was in goal for their 2-1 defeat away at Hull City on Saturday, having been the Robins’ no.1 choice goalkeeper since his arrival from Brentford.

Now though, Daily Mail are claiming that newly-promoted Bournemouth are keen on Bentley. Cherries boss Scott Parker is said to want a new goalkeeper to challenge current no.1 Mark Travers ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign this weekend.

Bentley is out of contract at Ashton Gate next summer, but it seems unlikely that Nigel Pearson’s side would want to sell their star shot-stopper, with the Robins having very few options behind Bentley.

Watford transfers: Manchester United man among names linked whilst trio could be on their way out Bournemouth keen on key Bristol City man

Nigel Pearson brought in Stefan Bajic last month, but the 25-year-old Max O’Leary was the second-choice goalkeeper on the bench on Saturday.

A potential issue for Bristol City…

With Bentley in the final year of his contract, Bristol City find themselves in a somewhat difficult situation.

Bentley is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and Pearson will surely be keen for him extend his stay, but Bentley will also have Premier League ambitions and if he feels he can’t achieve those ambitions with Bristol City, he might look to move on.

And with links emerging to Bournemouth, that oppurtunity might come sooner than expected for Bentley. His departure would be a huge loss for Bristol City, but selling him now would make more financial sense than letting him go for nothing next summer.

A replacement goalkeeper would surely be needed if Bentley leaves, so this is certainly a difficult one for Bristol City.