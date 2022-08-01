Birmingham City boss singles out three ‘outstanding’ individual performances from the draw at Luton Town

Birmingham City manager John Eustace was full of praise for his side after their goalless draw at Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Eustace took charge of his first competitive game as Birmingham City manager at the weekend. He took his side to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton Town team who claimed an unexpected top-six spot last time round, and left with a ‘hard-fought’ point as Eustace put it.

The game ended goalless but there were chances for either side, with Blues having 12 attempts on goal compared to Luton’s 14.

Whilst neither side could find a winning goal, for Birmingham City especially the clean sheet is a huge takeaway from the game, and Eustace revealed in his post-match press conference that his side have been working hard on defensive training in pre-season.

Eustace then singled out three players from Saturday who he thought put in a good shift. He told bcfc.com after the game:

“We have done a lot of defensive work, we have some fantastic defenders at the Club. I thought the back five were magnificent today. I thought [Auston] Trusty was outstanding, Dion [Sanderson] was outstanding, [Marc] Roberts was outstanding.”

Trusty made his Birmingham City debut on Saturday after signing on loan from Arsenal, whilst Sanderson made his second debut for the club, re-signing on loan from Wolves after spending the first half of last season with Blues.

Roberts meanwhile – one of the more experienced players in this side – gave a good account of himself, after some mixed performances last time round.

Blues on the mend…

Defensively, Birmingham City have been poor for a number of years. But Eustace’s side showed on Saturday that not only can they keep an aggressive and prolific side like Luton Town at bay, but that they can also have a go themselves.

There’s plenty of positives to take from Saturday and the performances on Trusty, Sanderson and Roberts in defence should certainly give fans optimism for the rest of the campaign.

Blues return to action at home to Huddersfield Town on Friday night.