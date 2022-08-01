‘A really decent signing’ – All of Bristol Rovers’ summer signings rated out of 10

Bristol Rovers’ 2022/23 League One season got underway over the weekend, where they faced a familiar foe in Forest Green Rovers.

Bristol Rovers earned promotion from League Two last season along with Forest Green Rovers. But it was the latter who came out on top on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

But there’s still plenty of optimism among Rovers fans for this new campaign, with manager Joey Barton having installed a degree of quality and belief within the team.

And he’s made some decent summer signings to aid that as well, and here we rate all of Bristol Rovers’ summer signings out of 10…

John Marquis – 8.5/10

There’s fewer Football League strikers with as much experience as Marquis. In the past, he’s netted 20+ league goals for Doncaster Rovers in League One, having last prevailed with Portsmouth where he scored 16 in the 2020/21 League One campaign.

He’s endured some tough years in his career but impressed with Lincoln City last time round, scoring five in 20 outings for the Imps – this one’s a really decent signing for Barton.

Jordan Rossiter – 8/10

The former Liverpool youngster played under Barton at Fleetwood Town and has reunited with him this summer.

Formerly of Rangers as well, Rossiter is a player with great experience for a 24-year-old and he’s also a player who can play in a number of positions, so it’s another shrewd signing for Barton, who’s building a decent squad of permanent players rather than relying on loanees.

James Connolly – 8/10

Youngster Connolly spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers last season and made a return on a permanent basis this summer.

The defender showed his class last season, slotting straight into the starting line-up and helping Rovers get across the line in league Two.

He’s a player with plenty of potential and to land him on a permanent basis is a real coup for Rovers.

James Gibbons – 7.5/10

The full-back joined from Port Vale this summer. At 24 years old, he’s already an experienced Football League player having racked up well over 100 league appearances for the Valiants, and so he’ll bring a degree of maturity to the Bristol Rovers back-line this summer.

He made his debut on Saturday and looks set to play an important role this season.