Wycombe Wanderers keen to strike six-figure deal for Burton Albion man

According to The Sun man Alan Nixon, League One side Wycombe Wanderers are making a £250,000 move to sign Burton Albion right-back Tom Hamer.

The Chairboys romped to victory in their opening League One game on Saturday, securing a conclusive 3-0 win against Burton Albion.

22-year-old right-back Hamer has been with the Brewers since signing for them in late January 2021 from Oldham Athletic.

Now, Nixon has reported on his Patreon that the Chairboys are making a six-figure bid as they look to prize Hamer away from the Pirelli Stadium.

By entering, as Nixon has indicated, a £250,000 bid it is obvious that Wycombe Wanderers have serious intentions of getting their man.

Despite being just 22 years old, right-back Hamer has a wealth of league experience tucked under his belt.

Across spells with Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic, the young defender has 177 games of football experience to his name.

77 of these games have come in League Two with another 74 coming in League One. These games have seen him score 10 goals and register eight assists.

Ready for a move up the league?

Wycombe Wanderers are looking to bounce back to the Championship at the second attempt after suffering play-off heartbreak last season. They were impressive in brushing aside a decent Burton Albion side in their opening day fixture yesterday.

Hamer, despite being just 22, has proven himself to be a more than capable player.

He has the experience in both League One and League Two to suggest that a move to a Chairboys side looking to challenge for promotion would not be too great a leap to make.

The Chairboys are obviously convinced that he can make that leap, a £250,000 bid would be evidence enough of that.

In short, Hamer would be an addition to Wycombe Wanderers who would nail down a starting slot at right-back and not look out of place.