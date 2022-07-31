WhoScored’s top 5 performers in the thrilling draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth

Yesterday saw Sheffield Wednesday welcome Portsmouth to Hillsborough for the opening game of their 2022/23 League One campaign. It was a game that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

It was a tight first half with Sheffield Wednesday gaining the upper hand early on, with Marvin Johnson (8′) ensuring the Darren Moore’s men went into the break 1-0 up.

The second half was explosive. First, Portsmouth pulled level through Connor Ogilvie (50′) but they were quickly pegged back with the Owls’ Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (52′) scoring Wednesday’s second of the afternoon.

Portsmouth then quickly equalised through Michael Jacobs (57′) before going 3-2 up through Colby Bishop (64′). Dele-Bashiru (81′) scored his second of the game to drag the scores level again though, sending both sides home with a point each.

There was a late red card for Lee Gregory (90+2′) to add spice to the occasion but Moore’s men held on for a precious point.

The score aside, here are the top five performers from the game as per WhoScored‘s match data for the game.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) – WhoScored rating 8.2

21-year-old Dele-Bashiru was always going to score highly with his two goals for Sheffield Wednesday. That proved to be so with the highest rating of the game.

He also completed 24 of his 27 attempted passes (89%), as well as working himself into a position to make four shots at goal.

Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) – WhoScored rating 7.6

Left-back Ogilvie was Portsmouth’s highest-rated player of the game with a lot of that coming from his goal.

However, he also made four tackles, two clearances and an interception to keep Sheffield Wednesday at bay.

Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) – WhoScored rating 7.6

Striker Bishop was also on the scoresheet for Pompey in yesterday’s exciting 3-3 draw, making a good impression on his debut for Danny Cowley’s side. He also won three headers as he co-led the frontline alongside fellow new signing Joe Pigott.

On top of this, he also completed 12 of his 17 passes.

Joe Pigott (Portsmouth) – WhoScored rating 7.5

The aforementioned Pigott provided the assist for fellow striker Colby’s goal which put Portsmouth 3-2 up.

He also helped the Pompey cause with two headers and two tackles. He also had two chance-creating key passes from his nine completed passes, leaving fans hopeful for a solid strike partnership.

Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth) – WhoScored rating 7.4

Left-winger Jacobs rounds out WhoScored’s top five performers from the game. He scored the goal that put Pompey 2-1 in front and also won both his defensive headers as well as completing 18 of his 22 pass attempts – an accuracy of 82%.