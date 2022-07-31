WhoScored’s top 5 performers in the Rotherham United v Swansea City clash

Yesterday saw Rotherham United welcome Swansea City to the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the opening game of their 2022/23 Championship campaign. It was a game that ended in a hard-fought, 1-1 draw.

All the goal-scoring action and excitement came in the opening half in South Yorkshire. Chiedozie Ogbene (16′) got the home side on the board first. Nearing half-time, Harry Darling (38′) curled a peach of a shot into the top right corner to drag Swansea City level.

Despite endeavour and effort from both sides, there was to be no further score. This meant that the spoils were shared and the Swans returned to Wales with a point on the board.

The score aside, here are the top five performers as per WhoScored‘s for the game.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) – WhoScored rating 7.9

Ogbene is Rotherham’s sole player in the top 5 performers from yesterday’s game, perhaps down to the visitor’s vast possession.

A lot of his score would have come from his goal but his overall game was more than just this. He won two headers as well as completing two dribbles and created two chances from his 12 completed passes.

Andrew Fisher (Swansea City) – WhoScored rating 7.7

Swansea City stopper Fisher comes in as the Swans top-rated player from the Rotherham match-up.

He notched up an impressive seven saves for Russell Martin’s men, helping keep the Welsh side in the game against their tricky opponents.

Joel Piroe (Swansea City) – WhoScored rating 7.5

Striker Piroe played on the right side of a front three for the Swans. Despite weighing in with two tackles, it was the attacking part of his game that was more eye-catching. He completed six of his game-high eight dribble attempts.

He also created one chance from his 54 accurate passes.

Jamie Paterson (Swansea City) – WhoScored rating 7.4

30-year-old Paterson played on the opposite side of the front three from attack partner Piroe.

He impressed with three chances created from his 25 completed passes. He also completed both of his dribble attempts as well as the only tackle he was involved in.

Matt Grimes (Swansea City) – WhoScored rating 7.4

Grimes’ game centred around his high-volume, high-action display against Rotherham.

He completed 95% of his passes, 94 of his 99 attempts finding their intended targets. Five of these completed passes helped create chances for teammates, including the assist for Harry Darling’s stunning equaliser.