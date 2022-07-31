WhoScored’s top 5 performers as Hull City secure late win over Bristol City

Saturday saw Hull City welcome Bristol City to the MKM Stadium for the opening game of their 2022/23 Championship campaign and the hosts came from behind to emerge 2-1 victors.

Hull City’s much-changed line-up went behind in the first half. Bristol City talisman Andreas Weimann (30′) slammed the West Country side ahead from Zak Vyner’s assist.

The home side Tigers looked up against it in the second half but were brought level through summer buy Ozan Tufan (72′) who scored from the penalty spot.

Hull City didn’t sit back but continued to push and this attitude paid off for them. Jean Michael Seri popped up (90+3′) to grab all three points for the East Yorkshire side with a deflected striker from long range.

The score aside, here are the top five performers from the game as per the WhoScored match data.

Jean Michael Seri (Hull City) – WhoScored rating 8.8

31-year-old Seri is possibly Hull City’s buy of the summer and a lot is expected of the ex-Fulham man. He lived up to those expectations on Saturday afternoon. As well as the glory goal at the death, he saw a lot of the Tigers’ ball (9.6%).

He also made four tackles and one interception on the defensive side of the ball. However, his string-pulling in the middle of the park saw him complete 70 of his 80 passes – an incredible seven of these helping create chances for the Tigers.

Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.7

Former Aston Villa man Weimann opened the scoring for Bristol City to put them on the board.

He also completed three of his four dribbles as the Robins put pressure on a Hull City side who underperformed last season.

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.6

Right-sided midfielder Sykes didn’t get on the scoresheet, nor did he assist Weimann’s opener for Bristol City. However, his all-around performance saw him earn high praise in his first competitive outing for the club.

He completed four tackles and made one clearance in the game. He also created two chances from the 14 passes that he completed.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) – WhoScored rating 7.4

Playing on the left side of a back three for Hull City, youngster Greaves once again proved why he’s one of the Championship’s most promising central defenders.

In a busy performance, he was accurate (91%) in his passing game, completing 60 of 66 attempts. On the defensive side, he completed four tackles and made a solid seven clearances.

Zak Vyner (Bristol City) – WhoScored rating 7.3

Vyner rounds out WhoScored’s top 5 from the game with his 7.3 rating.

Defensively, he completed both his tackles as well as making four clearances and an interception. He also completed 33 of his 41 pass attempts in what was a tidy game for the defender, who has previously been out of favour at Ashton Gate.