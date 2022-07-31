Burnley to challenge PL side in tussle for Liverpool prospect

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Championship side Burnley are set to challenge Premier League Bournemouth for Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg.

Burnley’s relegation to the Championship saw wholesale changes at Turf Moor. One of these was the Clarets’ defence being decimated.

Regulars James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins have all departed the Lancashire side.

This necessitated a summer rebuild and Liverpool youngster van den Berg appears to be a part of that restructure.

However, The Sun reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Clarets will have their work cut out with Bournemouth and Swiss side Basel also interested.

Van den Berg has been at Anfield since July 2019 and his arrival from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, he has progressed through the youth set-up and has gone on to make four appearances for the senior squad.

The 20-year-old Dutch youth international has Championship experience. This has come from two loan spells at Preston North End, excelling in both and becoming a firm favourite before his return to Anfield.

During his spells with the Lilywhites, van den Berg has made 61 Championship appearances, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Last season he was almost ever-present in the Preston side, appearing in 45 Sky Bet Championship games as well as five cup games.

In need of another centre-back?

Any doubts that observers may have had about Burnley’s defensive frailties after summer departures were somewhat answered with Friday’s dominant performance against Huddersfield Town.

That is short-term thinking, but the Championship is a long-term, 46-game campaign. That is why recruits in the summer market are important.

Van den Berg would come under that level of thinking and Burnley would be well placed if they landed him. The youngster is definitely an upcoming player at Anfield and well thought of. He also has Championship experience through his time at Deepdale with Preston North End.

That is why Vincent Kompany and the Clarets would be well advised to push to land the Liverpool youngster.