Burnley eyeing up Newcastle United prospect

Burnley are eyeing up Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Burnley won their opening game on their return to Championship football on Friday night. They dominated in a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Like all sides in football, they have been on a restructuring program over the summer. Now The Sun’s Nixon says they are looking to continue this rebuild.

19-year-old Anderson has come up through the ranks at St James’ Park. He has cemented himself as a key player for the Magpies’ U23s and looks to be on the brink of a first-team breakthrough under Eddie Howe’s management.

He’s also proven his worth in the Football League during a half-season loan with League One side Bristol Rovers.

In 21 games last season for Joey Barton’s side, attacking midfielder Anderson scored eight goals and laid on five assists, cementing himself as a key player for the Gas and becoming a firm favourite among supporters.

Nixon says that Burnley’s interest in him was piqued after the youngster caught the eye in a behind-closed-doors game.

Burnley looked really good in their first game under Vincent Kompany in the Championship on Friday night. It was a game where their attacking play dominated over a Huddersfield Town side facing uncertainty ahead of the rest of the season.

With money more freely available for marquee signings, Newcastle United have much more cachet in the transfer market.

As high-profile signings come in, chances for the likes of Anderson could be limited. He has shown that he is a more than useful player; both for Newcastle United’s U23s and for Bristol Rovers.

A move to Burnley would be good for both parties. Anderson would get exposure to regular, competitive first-team football and Burnley would get an exciting youngster who will make a difference.