Bristol Rovers looking to snap up Crystal Palace youngster

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Bristol Rovers are looking to snap up Crystal Palace’s young defender Jake O’Brien.

Bristol Rovers lost the opening game of their 2022/23 League One campaign on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 2-1 defeat against fellow newly-promoted side Forest Green Rovers.

Now, Nixon has said on his Patreon that Barton’s side are turning their eyes to Premier League Crystal Palace in order to make a move for rated youngster O’Brien.

Calling it a ‘bold bid’, Sun man Nixon reveals that Barton is keen on adding Palace’s Republic of Ireland U21 international to his ranks.

O’Brien has been with Palace since the Eagles brought him to Selhurst Park from Irish side Cork City in mid-August last year.

Since arriving, the talented young centre-back has four goals to his name in 26 Under-23s appearances for the London side.

He has also shown that he can cut it in the Football League. This can be seen through his half-season loan at League Two side Swindon Town last season.

In 21 games for The Robins, O’Brien stepped in and stepped up to his first-team opportunity. In those games, he cemented his place in the side and registered one assist.

A good move for all?

Barton obviously thinks that Bristol Rovers need defensive reinforcement, hence the move for O’Brien.

Talented youngsters often don’t get the exposure they need in order to develop at Premier League clubs. Competition for playing time is often hindered by a packed playing roster above them. This is often packed due to higher-profile players covering the position they play.

Sending these players out to lower league sides, such as Bristol Rovers, gives these players first-team football and a chance to develop.

Palace youngster O’Brien has already had the experience of this last season, in League Two, with Swindon Town.

It would be a step up in competition if he were to end up at the Memorial Stadium. However, his showing last season whilst out on loan would tend to suggest it is a step he could make.