Blackpool man wanted by Nottingham Forest

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest are showing an interest in Blackpool star Josh Bowler.

Bowler featured for Blackpool in their Championship opener yesterday against Reading. It was a game that ended in a 1-0 win for Bowler’s side.

However, it will have been his form last season that caught the eye of Nottingham Forest. Last time out, the 23-year-old winger scored seven goals and registered three assists in 42 games for the Tangerines.

Nottingham Forest’s interest comes as the Reds face the last week in their run into the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Nixon writes that Forest – who are being frustrated in their chase for Morgan Gibbs-White – are looking elsewhere.

He goes on to add that Bowler has ‘come on to their radar again’.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side had been previously linked with the Blackpool star, who was the subject of a £3m bid in January by Bournemouth.

Thoughts?

With just a year left on his current deal, Bowler is holding most of the cards in this situation. Blackpool are in that unenviable position of whether to sell him now or risk losing him on a free.

It could be argued that the importance of the role he can play in the new season will outweigh the value of a summer exit though, so it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

Bowler has already shown that he can handle Championship football through his exploits with Blackpool last season.

The season prior to that, the Chertsey-born youngster was a member of Everton’s Under-21 set-up, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the Premier League 2 competition.