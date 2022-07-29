Watford ready to offload out of favour 2021 signing

Watford are willing to let Ashley Fletcher leave either temporarily or permanently, a report from The Athletic has said.

Watford recruited Fletcher last summer, bringing him in from Middlesbrough following the expiry of his deal at the Riverside.

He was unable to nail down a place in the side over the 2021/22 campaign though and ended up heading out on loan to New York Red Bulls earlier this year, though his stint Stateside failed to bear fruit.

Now, despite the fact he still has four years remaining on his deal at Vicarage Road, it seems the Hornets are ready to let Fletcher go.

As per a report from The Athletic, the former Manchester United and West Ham youngster does not figure in Rob Edwards’ plans at Vicarage Road and he has been told he can find a new club on either a loan or permanent basis.

The right move?

If Fletcher isn’t going to get regular game time under Edwards, it will be best for his development to head elsewhere.

He made two goalscoring appearances in the Carabao Cup, netting against both Crystal Palace and Stoke City while also providing an assist in the 4-1 FA Cup loss to Leicester City back in January.

The Keighley-born striker was a highly touted prospect at Manchester United and has shown he has the attributes to be a handy player at the top of the pitch.

However, a move away seems the best option for both the club and the player ahead of the new season, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.